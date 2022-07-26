TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 78. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

