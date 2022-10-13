TODAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 5 to 10 mph. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
- Possible human remains discovered in Clinton County landfill
- Ashford property listed on online auction site
- Storm win Battle of the Blue with thrilling last second touchdown pass
- AP Iowa High School Football Rankings Week 7
- Nestle Purina’s celebrates $156 million expansion
- Two teens seriously hurt in crash
- AP Illinois High School Football Rankings Week 7
- Suspected human remains found to be medical grade replica
- Canadian Pacific Holiday train will stop in Clinton Dec. 6
- AP Iowa High School Football Rankings through week 3
