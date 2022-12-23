TODAY: Areas of blowing snow. Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 7. Wind chill values as low as -25. Breezy, with a west wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. TONIGHT: Patchy blowing snow before 10 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around -4. Wind chill values as low as -20. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. CHRISTMAS DAY: Sunny and cold, with a high near 9. Wind chill values as low as -20. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. SUNDAY NIGHT: Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 18. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around -2.

