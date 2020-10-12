TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Tags