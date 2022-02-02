TODAY: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 16. Wind chill values as low as -10. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around -2. Wind chill values as low as -10. North wind 5 to 10 mph. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 21. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 2. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 30. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Lydia Halbach, 83, of Clinton, passed away Tuesday at the Alverno. A Celebration of Life will be held during the Clinton Lumber Kings' 2022 baseball season. Further arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ruling on legal challenge to school mask mandates could come soon
- ALL IN THE FAMILY: Saint Guiseppe’s Heavenly Pizza opens in Camanche
- LyondellBasell: No cause for concern in connection with Wednesday night's boom
- Eagles Club's possible restart on the horizon
- MEET YOUR NEIGHBOR: Gary Low
- Liz Weston: How your parents’ debt could outlive them
- Sheriff: COVID testing, mitigation needed to stop spread in jail
- Sky dancers return to Clinton
- Gone to the dogs: $5,000
- Northeast determines district technology needs
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.