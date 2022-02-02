TODAY: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 16. Wind chill values as low as -10. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around -2. Wind chill values as low as -10. North wind 5 to 10 mph. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 21. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 2. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 30. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Tags

Trending Video