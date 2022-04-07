TODAY: A chance of snow showers before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. TONIGHT: A 10 percent chance of showers before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.