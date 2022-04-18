TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. WEDNESDAY: Showers. High near 53. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100%. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers likely before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 66. THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

