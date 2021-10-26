TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. THURSDAY: Showers. High near 54. Chance of precipitation is 90%. THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 80%. FRIDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

