TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. THURSDAY: Showers. High near 54. Chance of precipitation is 90%. THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 80%. FRIDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Betty J. Vogel, 94, of Clinton, passed away, Sunday at OSF Richard Owens Hospice House - Peoria, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Most Popular
Articles
- Whiteside County parents join lawsuit against Illinois governor
- Girlfriend changed her tune
- Law enforcement checks up on registered sex offenders
- Two charged with stealing $4,000 in tools from construction trailer
- Going for it: Gruver balances football, cross country his senior year
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- Doran trial delayed until April 4
- New Illinois congressional maps unveiled ahead of fall veto session
- Storm rally, beat Eagles 35-20
- Clinton County District Court Activity
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.