TODAY: Areas of fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 32. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of snow after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. South wind around 10 mph. THURSDAY: Rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet before 1 p.m., then rain and snow between 1 and 4 p.m., then snow after 4 p.m. Patchy blowing snow after 3 p.m. High near 37. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than one inch possible. THURSDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of snow before midnight. Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Blustery. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 17. Breezy. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1.
