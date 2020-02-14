TODAY: A chance of rain and snow before 4 p.m., then a slight chance of rain between 4 and 5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 35. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. SUNDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. SUNDAY NIGHT: Snow likely after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tags