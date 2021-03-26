TODAY: Rain, mainly before 9 a.m. High near 62. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 52. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. MONDAY: Sunny, with a high near 64. MONDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 44.

