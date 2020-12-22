TODAY: A chance of rain before 5 p.m., then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature rising to near 46 by 11 a.m., then falling to around 34 during the remainder of the day. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. THURSDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 16. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. CHRISTMAS DAY: Sunny, with a high near 23. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 16.
