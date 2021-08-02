TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. THURSDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. THURSDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
