TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -10. South wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. SUNDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 26. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. MONDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tags

Trending Video