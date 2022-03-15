TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

