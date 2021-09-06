TODAY: Isolated showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
TONIGHT: Clear, with a low around 53. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 77. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 52. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 77. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
