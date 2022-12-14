TODAY: A chance of flurries before noon, then a chance of rain showers between noon and 3 p.m, then a chance of snow showers. Increasing clouds, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. TONIGHT: A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. FRIDAY: A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. FRIDAY NIGHT: A chance of flurries before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. SATURDAY: A chance of flurries. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- BUILDING A BUSINESS: The Rusty Barrel Lounge will open doors in downtown Clinton
- Delmar man cited for multi-vehicle crash near Welton
- Fulton's annual Christmas dinner makes a comeback
- Brothers charged with robbery, numerous gun offenses
- Assenmacher's run on 'Survivor' ends in dramatic fashion
- Christmas lights brighten Gateway area
- Dogs dash for national title
- Unique & More moves to new location
- 2022-2023 CHAPY Fall Sports Finalists
- Family of American prisoner Paul Whelan backs Griner deal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.