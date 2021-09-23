TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. TONIGHT: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 71. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 79. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Tags

Trending Video