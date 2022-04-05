TODAY: A 30% chance of rain, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. THURSDAY: Rain likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 70%. THURSDAY NIGHT: A chance of rain before 11 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Norwalk man arrested in Clinton homicide case
- Donald Shaffer, M-A-S-H's Radar inspiration, dies at 92
- Arts and crafts show to once again grace Main Avenue
- Whiteside County plans to provide fiber broadband access to entire county
- CRDC, Chamber approve merger, become Grow Clinton
- Solar project debate continues
- Citizens First Bank supports Clinton County Make-a-Wish with donation
- Blount, Blanco net two in Irish win
- Geek Squad renewal - another phishing scam
- Being the Change: Clark collects coins to stamp out hunger
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.