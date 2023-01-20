TODAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tags

Trending Video