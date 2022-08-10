TODAY: A slight chance of showers before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 and 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. East wind around 5 mph. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 86. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
