TODAY: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind around 10 mph. TONIGHT: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. SUNDAY: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 66. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy. MONDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tags

Trending Video