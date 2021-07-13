TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 80. Chance of precipitation is 80%. THURSDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Tags

Trending Video