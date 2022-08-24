Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.