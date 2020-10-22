TODAY: Showers likely, mainly before 10 a.m. Patchy fog between 10 and 11 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 39 by 11 a.m. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. SUNDAY: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 70%. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 35.
