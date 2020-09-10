TODAY: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 65. East wind around 10 mph. TONIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. SATURDAY: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 70%. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 76. SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 53.

