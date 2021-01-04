TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

