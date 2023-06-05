TODAY: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. TONIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 80. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

