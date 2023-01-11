TODAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 18. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tags

Trending Video