TODAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 18. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Biotin and collagen shampoo seems to cure scalp psoriasis
- Police: Fatal shooting stemmed from money dispute
- 2 guilty of federal charges related to January 2022 Davenport shooting
- DOGS HAVE THEIR DAY: Three local canines place in speed competition
- 2 charged with 1st-degree murder in Clinton shooting
- Remembering our fallen firefighter
- George selected for Supervisor seat
- CCDA spring 2023 grant applications available
- Storm pick up win over Irish, 59-33
- TASTE TRAVELER: A dreamy dessert
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.