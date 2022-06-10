TODAY: A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog before 7 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 20%. TONIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph. SUNDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. MONDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 91. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. TUESDAY: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Camanche man sentenced to 15 years in prison in sex abuse case
- Clinton man charged with second-degree sex abuse
- From Ukraine to Iowa: Clinton woman gets mother out of worn-torn country
- HONOR ROLL: Northeast Middle and High schools
- Deanna's Java Station celebrates new location
- Man charged with vandalizing pool
- Republicans Irwin, Srp win Supervisors primary
- Clinton native Alex Hoppe racking up the accolades in his senior year at UNC Greensboro
- Clinton 4th of July Festival announces parade grand marshals
- Supervisor primary: Srp outlasts Cundiff by 7 votes; Irwin also advances
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.