TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, with a low around 24. South wind 5 to 10 mph. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. FRIDAY: A 30 percent chance of rain before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Tags

Trending Video