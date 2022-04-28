TODAY: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. TONIGHT: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 53. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. SATURDAY: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 69. Chance of precipitation is 90%. SATURDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%. SUNDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
