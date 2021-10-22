TODAY: Widespread frost, mainly before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. TONIGHT: A 30 percent chance of rain after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph. SUNDAY: Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 p.m. High near 53. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 90%. MONDAY: A 30 percent chance of rain before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

