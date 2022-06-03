TODAY: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. SUNDAY: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 50%. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. MONDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. MONDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

