TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. WEDNESDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Sister obsessed with conspiracy theories
- Fake job offer targeted Maquoketa woman
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- U.S. 30 four-lane proposal gets new life
- Beau Knows Sports: CHS graduate Kurtis Brondyke competes at Olympic Trials
- Clinton school district breaks ground for four-year construction project
- Clinton man gets life in prison for sexual abuse
- City begins construction on park bathroom
- Clinton High School reunion set for Sept 5
- Clinton County towns limit use of consumer fireworks
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.