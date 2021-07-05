TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. WEDNESDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

