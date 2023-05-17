TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind around 10 mph. TONIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 73. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Trending Video