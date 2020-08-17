TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 85. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Tags