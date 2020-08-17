TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 85. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Merle Ocken, 73, died August 15, 2020, at University Hospital, Iowa City. Visitation will be at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. today A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Helen Soenksen, 99, died August 14, 2020, at Wheatland Manor. Visitation will be from 9:00 until a service at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Jeffrey "Herm" Melton, 65, Clinton, passed away Sunday at University of Iowa Hospitals. Family and friends will gather from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Friday at the Pape Funeral Home where further arrangements are pending.
Allan J. Keegan, 81, of Camanche passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his home. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
