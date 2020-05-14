TODAY: A 10 percent chance of showers before 7 a.m. Patchy fog before 7 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind around 5 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. SATURDAY: Showers likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%. SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers before 10 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., then showers likely. Low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
