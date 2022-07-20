TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. FRIDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. SATURDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tags

Trending Video