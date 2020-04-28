TODAY: Periods of showers. High near 53. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. TONIGHT: Showers likely before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 1 a.m. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 63. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
