TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph. TONIGHT: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. THURSDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. THURSDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%. FRIDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
