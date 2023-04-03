TODAY: A chance of rain and thunderstorms, then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. TONIGHT: Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 7 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 56. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Windy. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Windy. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy. THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 28.
- Hawkeyes Final Four run extra special to Clinton's Cathy Marx
- Wild Rose Casino & Hotel will host Revelation – A Tribute to Journey
- GET TO KNOW GROW CLINTON: Be loud and proud about the beauty of our area
- Storm rolls through Clinton County
- Clinton County tornado rated an EF2
- Back to Wrigley: Chicago Cubs will honor Grand Mound man Thursday at Wrigley Field
- Trial date set in attempted murder case
- Clinton places third at Clinton Girls Early Bird Invitational
- STAYING AFLOAT: Clinton Area Showboat Theatre's 2023 season in jeopardy
- No injuries reported in ADM fire
