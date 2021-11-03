TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. South wind around 5 mph. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 53. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Tags

Trending Video