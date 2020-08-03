TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Calm wind. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. THURSDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Weather
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Clinton man charged with attempted murder in Thursday night shooting
- ADM responds to wrongful death lawsuit
- Iowa officials to enforce social distancing at bars, restaurants
- MercyOne returning to 'No Visitors' policy
- 11 Illinois counties at warning level for coronavirus
- Hildebrandt's walk-off sends Rebels to semis
- THE HERALD'S OPINION: Herald photo wasn't singling anyone out
- Peters charged in meth case
- City eyes roundabouts in reconstruction plan
- Original owners of The Frontier distance themselves from restaurant reboot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.