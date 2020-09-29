TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a northwest wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West wind around 10 mph. THURSDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. FRIDAY: Patchy frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 55. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
