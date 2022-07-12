TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 82. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. FRIDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. FRIDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tags

Trending Video