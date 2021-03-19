TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 56. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Clear, with a low around 34. Southeast wind around 10 mph. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. MONDAY NIGHT: Rain likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tags

Trending Video