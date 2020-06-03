TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind. TONIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. FRIDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind around 5 mph. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

