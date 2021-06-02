TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 87. FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 65. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 89. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Tags

Trending Video