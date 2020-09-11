TODAY: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 a.m., then a chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. High near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. MONDAY: Sunny, with a high near 77. MONDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 52.
